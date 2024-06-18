Academic: Higher salaries crucial in fight against corruption

KUCHING (June 18): Higher salaries are crucial in the fight against corruption, said Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) Faculty of Syariah and Laws associate professor Dr Muzaffar Syah Mallow.

He believes that while salary is not the sole factor contributing to corruption, providing higher or appropriate salaries is essential to address the current cost of living and deter corruption, as well as related offences like power abuse.

“Those who receive a low or unsuitable salary are at higher risk of getting involved with corruption because they need more income and money to support their daily needs, especially those who have a big family to support.

“We need to be realistic; money is very important in today’s world in order to buy things and obtain services,” he said in a statement today.

He further highlighted the positive reception towards the federal government’s decision to raise the wages of civil servants.

“The government has also persuaded the private sector to follow a similar path. The efforts taken to increase workers’ salaries should be seen as a step to deal with the issue of corruption in the country,” he stated.

According to him, addressing both issues simultaneously is imperative as they are closely interconnected.

“If we want to reduce corruption, we must also ensure that workers in all sectors receive higher or suitable salaries to meet current needs,” he stressed.

In addition, he highlighted that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 has delineated four primary offences related to corruption namely, soliciting or receiving gratification, offering or giving gratification, intending to deceive and using office or position for gratification.

Muzaffar underscored the crucial role of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as the primary agency in the country tasked with addressing corruption.

“The MACC must constantly monitor the situation in the country and remind everyone, including our country’s leaders and politicians, not to get involved in any form.

“Action must immediately be taken against anyone regardless of their rank and position if they are suspected of being involved with corruption,” he stated.

Muzaffar also emphasised the importance of active participation by every individual in combating corruption, advising them to promptly report suspicious activities to the MACC or the police with concrete evidence.