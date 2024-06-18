Anwar: Price hikes by S’pore tour agencies show diesel subsidy rationalisation needs to continue

BUKIT MERTAJAM (June 18): The increase in fares by Singapore travel agencies and tour buses, along with the busting of diesel-smuggling syndicates at the border, proves that the diesel subsidy rationalisation initiative should be continued, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said targeted diesel subsidies are critical to saving the country financially by stemming fund leakages caused by unscrupulous parties.

“All tour buses and travel companies from Singapore want to raise prices because they say they can’t get diesel subsidies, which means for decades, our subsidies went to Singapore companies, to Thai fishing boats. A lot of funds were leaking.

“Subsidies were benefiting 3.8 million foreigners, (diesel) taken out to Thailand and sent to Thai fishing boats … Malaysian taxpayers are paying, but foreigners are reaping the benefits,” he said at the ‘’Majlis Korban Perdana with the Prime Minister’’ at Masjid Jamek Cherok Tok Kun Bawah here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, noted that the number of cars produced from 2012 to 2020 was small compared to the skyrocketing increase in diesel consumption because the fuel was enjoyed by foreigners. – Bernama

