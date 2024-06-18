Awang Tengah: Sarawak to delve deeper into mineral mining in tandem with O&G sector

KUCHING (June 18): Sarawak is set to broaden its mineral mining sector alongside its established oil and gas industry as part of the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

For that matter, he said a recent study by the Geology Department covering 32 per cent of Sarawak’s 12.4 million hectares of land had been conducted while the study estimated the value of the available minerals at over RM1.25 trillion.

Awang Tengah also mentioned that plans to extend this study to cover at least an additional 20 per cent of the state’s land area, emphasising the significant potential of Sarawak’s mineral resources.

“We have a lot of minerals, but a detailed study needs to be carried out because the potential for that is huge,” he told reporters during the Aidiladha sacrificial ceremony at Surau Wakaf Taman Indah, Bandar Baru Samariang here yesterday.

Awang Tengah also said that Sarawak’s mineral wealth includes gold, bauxite, silica sand, limestone and rare earths, noting that gold deposits, initially found in Bau, have also been discovered in several locations in Sri Aman.

In relation to that, Awang Tengah said he and his team had conducted studies in Canada to gain insights into the mining industry there, adding the visit aligns with Sarawak’s goal to develop its mineral mining sector into a robust economy based on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as outlined in the PCDS 2030.

“There are also a lot of rare earth minerals found in Sarawak but a detailed study should be carried out on how to mine and make use of them.

“That’s the purpose of our recent visit to Canada, which is to see and learn how they develop the mining sector,” he explained.

Awang Tengah pointed out that Canada’s mining sector significantly contributes to the national economy, accounting for 20 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and offering numerous job opportunities along with a substantial socio-economic impact.

“This is what we want to learn, firstly in terms of law, secondly, management and operations, thirdly the technology practices used and fourthly research and development (R&D),” he said.

Meanwhile during the event, Awang Tengah witnessed the slaughter of 15 head of cattle for community distribution in conjunction with Aidiladha.

The event was attended by Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and other officials.