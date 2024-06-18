Belaga boat capsize: Body of missing man found

BINTULU (June 18): The body of a 36-year-old man, who went missing after a longboat capsized in Long Menjawah, Sungai Rajang, Belaga was found at 1.15pm today.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body of Balavishnu Permaloo was found floating by members of the public about 50 metres from where the boat capsized on Sunday.

The Search and Rescue (SAR) team was deployed to the scene to retrieve the body from the river and later handed over the deceased’s body to the police for further action.

“The SAR team is now continuing to search for the other missing man, identified as Rhuban Apparoo, 30,” it said.

Both victims, from Sungai Karangan, Padang Serai, Kedah, went missing on Sunday after the longboat they were travelling in capsized due to strong currents in Long Menjawah, Sungai Rajang, Belaga.

Bomba said there were five people on board the boat when the incident occurred at around 4pm and three people, including the skipper, survived.

The second day of the SAR operation today involved various agencies including Bomba, the police, the Malaysian Defence Force (APM) and local villagers.

“The search radius is seven kilometres by the Bomba, police and APM while it is three kilometres by the villagers along the riverbank,” it said.