Car driver killed in collision with pickup truck at Jalan Saratok-Roban

SIBU (June 18) A 72-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck at Jalan Saratok-Roban, Saratok this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement, identified the deceased as Mathew Solis George Tangkun.

Bomba stated that they were notified about the incident at 7.22am and seven firefighters from the Saratok fire station were despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the accident involved a car and a pickup truck. The car driver was lying unconscious outside of the vehicle.

“He was pronounced dead by the medical personnel at the scene,” it said, adding that the body was subsequently handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba said neither the driver nor the passenger of the pickup truck suffered any injuries.

After ensuring the area was safe for other road users, the firefighters ended the operation at 8.21am.