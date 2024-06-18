Child Act 2001 amendments being finalised, says minister

KUCHING (June 18): Federal Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is intensifying its efforts towards improving the Child Act 2001 to address issues involving children.

The minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri says her ministry is aware of the increase in abuse cases involving children, and thus, the amendments to the Act will be presented in Parliament this year, or at the latest, by next year.

“The process is already in motion since we are committed to strengthening it (Child Act 2001).

“With the establishment of the Child Development Department, it is essential to tighten the Act.

“We are also taking this opportunity to further enhance and amend the law, as many incidents have highlighted the necessity for these changes,” she told reporters when met after the ‘Majlis Ibadah Korban’ at Surau Saidina Umar in Bandar Baru Samariang here yesterday.

Nancy was responding to a recent statement by the Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) Women national chairperson Wong You Fong, about the section being ‘deeply worried’ about the rising number of child abuse cases, particularly the recent tragic incidents involving a five-year-old Malay girl and an 18-month-old child at an unlicensed childcare facility.

According to Wong, these incidents underscored an urgent need for the government, the KPWKM and relevant authorities to take immediate steps to bolster child protection measures.

Wong also urged the government to review and strengthen the Child Act 2001 and other related legislations to ensure comprehensive protection for minors.

Meanwhile, Nancy also said the Child Development Department would operate independently by 2026.

“Currently, we are still in the process of recruiting personnel to enable it (department) to function independently,” she added.