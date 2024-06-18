Choose majors based on interest and demand, Yii to school leavers

MIRI (June 18): Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school leavers should choose their majors based on their interests, market demand, and overall societal contribution allowing them to have favourable career opportunities as well as to serve their community better, said Miri Mayor Adam Yii.

“Choosing future career paths often is the second biggest decision one has to make in one’s life. Therefore, it is helpful to choose a career based on one’s interests. In addition, the decision has to also meet the development directions that one may head to later in life.

“After making your decision, it is good to also understand how much your career path can contribute to society,” said Yii, who is also Pujut assemblyman, during a sharing session entitled ‘Where to Go after SPM?’ recently.

Organised by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch Youth, the sharing session was conducted in an interactive format with SUPP Pujut youth members sharing their personal experiences.

“It’s important to understand that your interests may not necessarily help you earn enough money to survive, so be wise when making the decision of choosing your major and decide where you want to be in the next 10 to 20 years,” said Yii.

SUPP Youth chief for Pujut Branch Kelvin Hii was overwhelmed by the great interest showed by the session’s participants.

“Participants shared their thoughts and actively asked on what the future holds for them based on their choices. It goes to show that these young school leavers have expectations and are aware of the importance of future planning.

Hii hoped the information gained during the session benefitted the participants in easing their decision making process.

For more information, contact SUPP Pujut branch at 016-522 9395 (Kelvin Hii) or visit the SUPP Pujut Youth Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/supppujutyouth and Instagram (@supppujutyouth).