Fatimah: Ministry, NGOs to safeguard children against sexual violence

KUCHING (June 18): The Ministry of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development is working closing with non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to educate children on their rights to prevent and protect them from sexual violence.

Its minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said under the programme, children will be educated about body safety including safe touch and unsafe touch.

“The ministry, through our Social Welfare Department, Sarawak Women and Family Department, and Sarawak Women and Family Council together with NGOs such as Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS), are targeting children including those in primary school to explain to them their rights and what people should not do to them.

“We want them to know their rights and if they encounter any problems, they are aware they can always seek help from their teachers, counsellors and parents,” she told reporters when met after distributing some sacrificial meat to recipients at her residence in Petra Jaya here yesterday.

She was asked to comment on a recent news report where Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain had said that rape cases involving minors have consistently been on the rise over the years.

Fatimah said through the programme, children will be taught on the definition of safe touch and unsafe touch through pictures amongst other things.

“This is our effort so that children know of their rights and what is the difference between safe and unsafe touch, which part of their body can be touched and what they should do if someone tries to touch them inappropriately.

“If it happens, they can inform their counselling teachers or class teachers who are close with them because they will know if there is a sudden change in their behaviour,” she said.

Earlier, Fatimah distributed sacrificial meat and some ‘duit raya’ (cash aid) to around 50 recipients in a simple ceremony held in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha yesterday.

The recipients were from Rumah Seri Kenangan, Rumah Kanak-Kanak Toh Puan Norkiah, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Baiturrahmah, Puncak Borneo Henry Gurney School, and two needy families.

Also present was Fatimah’s husband Datuk Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah.