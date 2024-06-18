Jobless Petra Jaya man put on RM1,000 peace bond for slapping girlfriend

KUCHING (June 18): An unemployed man was today placed on a six-month bond to keep peace of RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here for slapping his girlfriend.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan imposed the order against Mohd Hanif Affandi, 26, after he pleaded guilty to Section 67 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Based on the facts of the case, Mohd Hanif slapped his 18-year-old girlfriend on her cheek when she met him to get her mobile phone back on May 28 at around 11pm in Kampung Semariang, Petra Jaya here.

It is understood that prior to the incident, there was an argument between the couple.

The victim then lodged a police report, which led to Mohd Hanif’s arrest.

She sustained injuries on her cheek from the assault.

To prevent a recurrence of the same incident, Mohd Hanif was ordered to complete the six-month bond to keep the peace.

Insp Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted the case while Mohd Hanif was unrepresented by legal counsel.