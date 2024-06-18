Julaihi distributes sacrificial meat to residents in his constituency at 2 separate events

KUCHING (June 18): Sebuyau assemblyman Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi distributed sacrificial cattle meat to villagers in the constituency through two separate events yesterday.

Julaihi, who is also Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications, shared in his Facebook page there was high spirit of cooperation and togetherness displayed by those participating in the events.

He had joined the people in Sebuyau town for Aidiladha prayers at the Al-Muflihin Mosque, after which he participated in the sacrificial ritual at the mosque’s compounds.

This was followed by him distributing the sacrificial meat to residents from Sebuyau and surrounding areas.

After that, he went to Sebangan for another sacrificial ritual event at the Darul Imam Sebangan Mosque where he also distributed meat to the locals.

Also present were Sebuyau district officer Ayuradiman Bujang, government officers and local community leaders.