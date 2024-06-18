Lee: RM5 mln to extend main roads in Tudan Desara settlement area

MIRI (June 18): The state government has allocated RM5 million for main roads expansion project in the Tudan Desara settlement area to improve road infrastructure here.

Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin said the project was necessary as the main roads were quite narrow and it was difficult for buses to enter them initially when the roads were at the development stage.

Bus service is essential for the residents here as many still need this form of public transport to travel to their respective destinations in the city.

“It is for that reason, I requested a special allocation from the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, and he then approved RM5 million this year for the upgrading project to widen the main roads.

“The project to widen these main roads has already started since the beginning of this year and is almost completed. When this upgrading project is completed, it will provide comfort to the residents and bus services to these settlement areas will be launched,” said Lee.

Tudan Desara is the largest resettlement area in northern Sarawak and was opened up to address the mushrooming squatter settlements in Miri before it became a city in 2005.

Lee told the media this after attending the slaughtering ceremony of sacrificial cattle in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebration at the Darul Imam Mosque, Kampung Tudan Phase 2A, yesterday.

A total of two buffaloes, two cows and three goats are to be slaughtered over two days starting yesterday as sacrificial meat.

Chairman of the Darul Imam Mosque Management Committee, Affendi Hamdani, told reporters that the sacrificial animals were donated by individuals, members of the mosque and Lee himself.

This annual ritual involved 40 committee members led by Imam I, Muhammad Arif Ariffin Abdul Halil.

“These sacrificial meats will later be donated to the villagers and the rest will be donated to orphans,” he said.

There are over 500 Muslim families residing in Kampung Tudan Phase 2, which is also under the management of the mosque.

Also present was the community chief of Tudan Phase 2, Suhaimi Sobeng.

Lee later visited the Hamidah Yaakub Welfare Complex, one of the charities for orphans here, to distribute the sacrificial meat.