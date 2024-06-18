MEOA, Montfort empower youths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Montfort Youth Training Centre (MYTC) in Sabah celebrates a remarkable 25-year journey, marking a silver milestone of dedication and growth since its establishment.

Founded as a vocational training and welfare institution in 1999, MYTC has overcome challenges especially the lack of permanent income sources, but has achieved significant milestones, reflecting its enduring spirit and commitment especially to Sabah’s youth.

Its mission to empower youth in Sabah and harness their full potential, especially those from the interior and those who have dropped out of mainstream education, is commendable.

Originating from modest beginnings on a 1.1-acre property in Donggongon, Penampang, MYTC started with 15 trainees and a pioneering team. Over the years, the institution expanded its facilities and programs, relocating to a more spacious 10-acre campus in Kinarut, Papar in 2008. This move enabled MYTC to accommodate up to 180 trainees and diversify its TVET skill development offerings to include motor mechanic, welding, facility maintenance and carpentry programmes.

In addition to the two-year stay in skill training courses, Montfort’s character formation programme is particularly noteworthy and this is coupled with English language, mathematics and IT knowledge – all forming the essential prerequisites and know-hows for independent daily living.

Looking forward, Montfort Sabah aims to revive its Girls’ Skill Programme and expand its impact on underprivileged youth in Sabah.

Despite financial challenges, the institution’s growth continued through dedicated fundraising efforts and community support. Annual events like the Open House Bazaar and Montfort Charity Golf Tournament have played pivotal roles in sustaining operations and fostering community engagement. The institution’s future is anchored in its commitment to excellence, inclusivity, and lifelong learning.

Over the years, a remarkable addition to MYTC skill training was the inception of the Oil Palm Plantation Conductorship course in 2019. This partnership initiative was passionately championed by Joseph Tek, a MYTC Board of Governor (BOG) member, in close collaboration with the late, dedicated Helena Kwan and Brother Francis Xavier Gasper of MYTC.

At that pivotal time, he held the position of CEO and Managing Director of IJM Plantations Berhad. His commitment and persuasive vision inspired the MYTC Brothers and the BOG to agree and embark on this transformative journey, specifically designed to empower youth from rural areas in Sabah through comprehensive staff training in oil palm plantation management.

Joseph, who was also then serving as the President of the Malaysian Estate Owners Association (MEOA), leveraged his influential role towards the tail-end of his presidency to galvanise support from its members. His relentless passion for the cause led him to rally the association to become the cornerstone of the MYTC-MEOA programme. The torch was then carried forward by his successor, Jeffrey Ong, whose unwavering dedication and boundless enthusiasm drive and propelled the partnership to even greater heights.

In the past five years, MEOA has been the key stakeholder of this groundbreaking initiative, functioning as a dynamic “one-stop centre”. The association’s contributions derived from its membership have been nothing short of extraordinary, with over RM2 million donated to fuel the sustainability of the programme.

Their involvement has extended far beyond financial support; MEOA has also been instrumental in crafting a robust plantation training syllabus, donating plantation equipment and enlisting its members expert visiting trainers.

Their members have generously provided invaluable internship placements, culminating in concrete job opportunities for the trainees upon graduation. Today, the graduates are working in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia, and upskilling and excelled in managing drones, advanced nursery management and replanting programmes – to be the future staff or executive planters of tomorrow.

This initiative can be hailed as a shining beacon of an “Association Social Responsibility” by MEOA, illustrating the profound impact of a synergistic partnership between MYTC and MEOA.

The Oil Palm Plantation Conductorship course stands as a testament to what can be achieved when visionary and driving leadership, unwavering passion and collaborative funding and effort converge. It is not merely a programme but a movement, transforming the lives of Sabah’s rural youth and paving the way for a brighter, more prosperous future.

Since 2019, cohorts of Sabahan youths with aspirations of becoming staff conductors, supervisors or cadet planters post attending the MYTC-MEOA Oil Palm Plantation Conductorship Programme have been diligently participating year after year.

MYTC-MEOA programme aims to prepare young men with essential skills for the future, enabling them to become quality, self-reliant and innovative contributors to the plantation sector.

As Montfort Sabah joyously commemorates its 25th anniversary this year, it pays homage to its visionary founders, steadfast partners and dedicated supporters whose unwavering commitment has paved the path to its remarkable success. This milestone not only prompts heartfelt gratitude but also inspires profound reflection on cherished memories, while igniting hope and anticipation for a future guided by the Brothers of St Gabriel and its lay leaders in Montfort Sabah’s enduring mission and cherished values.

MYTC’s annual intake in the month of July marks the beginning of a transformative journey for aspiring youths, yet its doors remain open year-round for applications and admission interviews.

Both MYTC and MEOA eagerly seek kind contributions to support their impactful programs. Cash donations to MYTC are eligible for tax exemption under Section 44(6) of the Income Tax Act 1967.

By uplifting underprivileged youth from Sabah’s remote regions, these initiatives not only enhance livelihoods but also address crucial gaps in the management structure of the plantation sector.

Cheers to MYTC on its remarkable 25-year journey of empowering Sabah’s youth! This milestone also celebrates MYTC’s unwavering dedication and its fruitful partnership with MEOA since 2019, epitomising a legacy of growth, shared achievements and boundless opportunities in vocational training for plantation management in Sabah.

For detailed information, visit www.montfortsabah.org.