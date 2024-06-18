Miri cops on manhunt for two suspects in armed gang-robbery case

MIRI (June 18): A manhunt is underway for the two suspects who are believed to have robbed a man at knifepoint at the back of a supermarket in city centre here on Saturday.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said in the 8.30am incident, the victim was approached by two men wearing full masks.

“One of the suspects pointed a knife at the suspect and robbed him of his gold necklace. Both of them then fled the scene in a grey-coloured car,” said Alexson in a statement last night.

He added that the victim was not injured in the incident but suffered RM100,000 in losses.

He called on anyone with information related to the case to contact the nearest police station or call 085-433730.

“The police are investigating the case under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed and gang-robbery,” he said.