‘Momogun’ won’t cause division, infighting – MNC

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Momogun National Congress (MNC) reiterates that the generic term ‘Momogun’ for the Dusunic, Paitanic and Murutic language speaking communities in Sabah will not in any way cause division and infighting among them.

Its president, Tan Sri Wences Angang, said in a statement on Tuesday that it will also not replace the identity of all the different indigenous ethnics in Sabah.

“The Dusunic, Paitanic and Murutic language speaking communities have been looking for a common denominator and so many of us think that the term Momogun is very appropriate.

“This generic term will not replace say the Kadazan for communities that speak the Kadazan language. Nor will it replace the existing identity of all the other communities as well,” he said.

He argued that this is the same with the Dayak people in Sarawak, the Chinese, Indians and the Europeans.

“The Dayak in Sarawak has been the generic term for all the indigenous people in Sarawak. But under this collective identity, there are Ibans, Bidayuh, Melanaus and so on. And we know how strongly united the indigenous people over there.

“The same with the Chinese who generally identify themselves as Chinese although they are among them Hakkas because they speak the Hakka language. There are also the Teochews, the Cantonese, the Foochows and many others.

“Though they are different in terms of their mother tongue, they all identify themselves collectively as Chinese.

“It’s the same with the indigenous people in Sabah. We’re all different according to our mother tongue. But as Momogun, we’re one people. Just like the Chinese, the Indians and the Europeans.

“So, there’s no issue that by using this generic term we will be divided. On the contrary, we will be more united,” he said.

On this argument, Wences said an indigenous person in Sabah can identify himself as a Momogun Kadazan, Momogun Sungai, Momogun Dusun, Momogun Bisaya and so on.

He emphasized the need for all the indigenous communities in Sabah to be united especially in view of the increasing number of new Bumiputeras who are in the tens of thousands.

“If we think about it, all of us, the indigenous people in Sabah, are big in numbers, and numbers matter. We are a strong force socio-economically and politically. But when we’re divided, we will remain a minority,” he said.

Wences appealed to all parties to be open to the idea of using the term ‘Momogun’ as a common denominator for the ‘Orang Asal’ (indigenous people) in Sabah and look at things from a much broader perspective.

He stressed that the use of the generic term ‘Momogun’ will not reduce their respective identity.

In relation to this, he announced that the MNC will be organising a convention on August 1. Prior to this event, there will be a pre-conference to be held on June 22 in Penampang.

He said the event will be attended by representatives of communities and organisations from the Dusunic, Paitanic and Murutic language speaking groups.