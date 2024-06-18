Official flag raising ceremony to be held monthly at Dataran Ibu Pertiwi

KUCHING (June 18): A monthly official flag-raising ceremony will take place at Dataran Ibu Pertiwi here on the first Sunday of each month from August, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

The Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication said the event would hopefully attain “official” status in future.

“We will be inviting the public to attend this event. It will also become a new attraction in the city of Kuching.

“In the future, it will be an appealing tourism event,” he told reporters at a Hari Raya Aidiladha sacrificial ritual at Tebingan BGS Kampung Sourabaya Ulu here today.

Dr Abdul Rahman likened it to similar events in other countries such as the Changing of the Guard in the United Kingdom.

He said the inaugural official flag raising ceremony at Dataran Ibu Pertiwi will be held on July 27 with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg scheduled to officiate.

“The event will commence at 8am and will be conducted with a ceremonial march by the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) brass band.

“We chose this date because it falls on a Sunday, coinciding with the Kuching Car Free Day event,” he said.

He explained attendees will walk across the Darul Hana Bridge towards Padang Merdeka for the Kuching Car Free Day event.

On the ritual sacrifice, Dr Abdul Rahman said the ceremony was conducted collectively with the villagers.

“Today, there are a total of 14 cows and the meat from these cows will be distributed to individuals in need as well as to various communities residing in the vicinity of this area.

“So, this is an annual event organised by Sarawak Energy Berhad as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities for their Islamic Staff Welfare Association,” he added.