OMH enters Fortune Southeast Asia’s top 500 list for 2024

SINGAPORE (June 18): OM Holdings Ltd (OMH), an international manganese and silicon smelting group, has been included in the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list for 2024, securing the 414th position.

OMH’s core asset today, the ferroalloy smelter plant located in Sarawak has grown to become one of the lowest cost quartile producers and the largest smelter of its kind within the region, excluding China.

Being recognised as one of the region’s largest companies by revenue for fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, this recognition serves as a testament to OMH’s continuous growth and its contributions to the regional business landscape, further solidifying the company’s position as a key player in Southeast Asia.

“Being included in the Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list is a great validation and a testimony to the hard work and dedication of our team,” said OMH executive chairman and chief executive Low Ngee Tong.

“It also pays recognition to both our growth strategy in the last 10 years, and of our growing role in supplying niche ferroalloys to the global steel industry, even as we continue to develop bespoke and higher value-added products to the solar and EV supply chain.”

From its modest beginnings as a commodity trader, OMH has evolved over the decades by developing along the value chain with its upstream mining and downstream smelting business.

OMH operates beyond Malaysia with a strategic trading hub in Singapore and marketing offices in Japan and China.

Globally, the Company owns manganese assets in Australia, set to focus on ultra-fines processing, and holds a 13 per cent interest in Tshipi, one of South Africa’s largest manganese ore mines.