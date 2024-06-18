PM Anwar: Malaysia to apply to join BRICS

KUALA LUMPUR (June 18): Malaysia has set its sights on joining the BRICS group and will start the process of joining soon.

Speaking in an interview with Chinese media outlet Guancha, Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia will initiate the formal process soon.

“We have made our policy clear and we have made our decision,” he said.

BRICS, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, was established in 2009 as a cooperative platform for emerging economies.

In January 2024, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined the grouping as new members.

Anwar said he had worked very well with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the expansion of the BRICS membership.

“We are waiting for the final result and the feedback from the South African government,” he said. – Bernama