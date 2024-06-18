Premier distributes sacrificial cattle meat to needy in Gedong constituency

KUCHING (June 18): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today distributed sacrificial cattle meat to the needy during a ceremony held at Masjid Al-Kawthar, Kampung Gedong in Gedong.

A total of 23 head of cattle were sacrificed — six from Batang Sadong parliamentary constituency, nine from Abang Johari who is also Gedong assemblyman, and eight from the Samarahan Division Mosque Welfare Trust Board.

The Premier presented the meats to the local suraus, ‘asnaf’ groups, madrasah and tahfiz schools in the state constituency.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi; advisor to the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment Dato Sri Mohd Naroden Majais; Batang Sadong MP Rodiyah Sapiee; Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris and acting State Secretary Datuk Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.