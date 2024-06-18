Premier: Sarawak to align civil service salary increment with federal scheme

KUCHING (June 18): The salary increment for Sarawak government servants will be aligned with that to be announced in the 2025 national budget for federal civil servants, says Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said while Sarawak is ready to increase its civil servants’ salaries, Putrajaya has not provided details of its plans to the state government.

“If we are to implement this (salary increment) but it doesn’t align with (the federal government), this will be difficult.

“Actually, we are already prepared to do this, but we don’t know much about the details.

“Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will announce this during the tabling of the budget, so I have to wait for that,” he said when met by reporters after Majlis Ibadah Qurban held at Wisma Sabati at Petra Jaya here today.

Last month, Anwar announced that civil servants will enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this year.

The salary review, which will be the first in 12 years, is among the highest increments in the nation’s history.

He said the increase would involve an allocation of over RM10 billion and that the government will ensure that the minimum income for civil servants exceeds RM2,000 per month.

In response to this, Abang Johari said a study was being conducted on salary review for the state civil servants, estimated to complete within one and a half months’ time.

He said he had given a signal that perhaps the state government could give a pay raise following the announcement by Anwar on the increment of salaries for federal civil servants.