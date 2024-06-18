Sabah explores cooperation with Changsha

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Sabah and Changsha, China are exploring potential future cooperation.

President of the Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC), Datuk Frankie Liew, held a business exchange meeting with Lu Xingying, Deputy Secretary-General of the Changsha Municipal People’s Government, and other leaders from the Foreign Affairs Office.

The meeting was held at Sabah China Chamber of Commerce’s meeting room. Attendees included SCCC Investment Advisor Professor Datuk NK Foo, Invest Sabah Berhad deputy chairman George Wong and Marketing Divison manager Jaccie Koh.

In his speech at the meeting, Liew warmly welcomed the leaders from the Changsha Municipal People’s Government Foreign Affairs Office to Sabah, expressing that their visit would provide a clearer and deeper understanding of the region.

Introducing Sabah, he stated that Sabah is one of the three main regions of Malaysia, alongside Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia. Many people might be familiar with Kuala Lumpur but might not know the actual geographical location of Sabah.

“Although Sabah has a more complex ethnic composition, there are no ethnic conflicts but maintains a more harmonious relationship with its surroundings. We don’t suffer from severe natural disasters, and our population density is low. Geographically, our location is highly advantageous for both maritime and aviation travel, serving as a hub for international, especially Southeast Asian, routes. We are within a three-hour flight to regions like Hong Kong, Macau, West Malaysia and Bangkok, and within four to five hours to Taiwan, Korea, and Perth, Australia. Thus, our tourism industry is very developed, with China and Korea being our largest tourist sources. In terms of resources, we have abundant petroleum and natural gas and are Malaysia’s main producer of palm oil, rubber and cocoa. We also have high-quality seafood, which is starting to enter the Chinese market.”

He pointed out that labor, capital, infrastructure and technology shortages are the biggest challenges faced by Sabah. These areas also present the best entry points for Chinese investors. The Sabah government warmly welcomes Chinese investment in various industries, especially in infrastructure, agriculture, new energy and food processing.

“SCCC is recognized and valued by the Sabah State Government as a business partner. We maintain close cooperation with the Ministry of Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, Sabah Land and Surveys Department, and Invest Sabah Berhad, and co-organize significant international conventions and events. We also frequently organize delegations to various cities in China to participate in activities and business matchmaking, visit government authorities, and inspect enterprises and projects. We have even established liaison offices in Shengzhou and Guangzhou, and will continue to maintain good cooperation and communication with like-minded partners in China.”

He expressed that everyone is familiar with the prestigious name of Changsha City, hoping that today’s leaders would recognize more opportunities for cooperation. In the future, he hopes to visit Changsha to meet with leaders and local business representatives to explore future cooperation possibilities. SCCC is committed to providing any necessary information and services.

He believes that this visit will allow everyone to experience the unique multicultural society of Sabah, as well as the warmth and sincerity of its people. Sabah is a place of harmonious coexistence, hospitality, rich resources, and a pleasant climate.

Liew also wished the leaders a fruitful and pleasant trip, hoping for continued close cooperation between Sabah, Malaysia and Changsha, China, fostering enduring Malaysia-China friendship.

Lu introduced Changsha City during the meeting, noting that it is an ancient city in central China with over 3,000 years of history and a population of approximately 14 million.

He stated that Changsha had developed rapidly in recent years, ranking sixth in GDP nationwide.

He mentioned that Changsha is a city of mountains and water with an advantageous geographical location. Besides having a developed highway system, its aviation industry, including air logistics, is also very advanced, connecting with over 50 countries worldwide.

Lu also hoped that Sabah China Chamber of Commerce would organize a delegation to visit Changsha to strengthen mutual exchange and cooperation.

George welcomed Changsha businesses to invest in Sabah while introducing investment opportunities in Sabah.

He said that Sabah is twice the size of Taiwan, with vast tropical rainforests and pristine forests, holding many treasures waiting to be discovered.

He revealed that the state government recently approved a 10,000-acre plot in Kimanis as Sabah’s largest industrial park, inviting foreign investment to set up factories.

He emphasized that Invest Sabah Berhad is an investment promotion unit, attracting foreign investors to develop the manufacturing industry.

He pointed out that Sabah’s advantageous geographical location and developed aviation industry make it the second busiest airport in the country and a haven for investment due to the common language.

In addition, Foo mentioned during the meeting that Sabah University recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Changsha University to strengthen research and development in aquaculture.

He also suggested that Chinese investors develop aquaculture in Sabah, such as grouper, and sell the produce back to China, believing it would have a significant market.

Other members of the Foreign Affairs Office of Changsha Municipal People’s Government delegation included Li Xingyue, Executive Deputy Director of the Changsha Performance Management Office, Du Xianghui, Deputy Director of the Changsha Municipal Housing and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, Liu Fang, Vice President of Changsha People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and Wu Sha, Director of Foreign Affairs Office of Changsha Municipal People’s Government.

Representatives of Sabah China Chamber of Commerce at the business exchange meeting included Vice President Datuk Jonathan Koh, JP, Vice President cum Young Entrepreneurs Chairman Chew Heng Hock, Vice President cum Women’s Entrepreneurs Chairlady Tan Siew Ling, Douglas Fong, Lucas Kwan, Rei Hiew and Joanis Yee.