SCCC signs MoU with China firm to bring new optoelectronic technology to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Sabah China Chamber of Commerce (SCCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shenzhen Huangjin Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. of China.

This collaboration aims to introduce new optoelectronic technology capacities to Sabah, promote trade cooperation between the two regions, and boost economic development in Sabah.

“We hope that through Huangjin Optoelectronics, we will not only bring advanced Chinese LED optoelectronic technology products to Malaysia but also establish a localized technical service system in Malaysia, especially in Sabah,” said SCCC president Datuk Frankie Liew. “Additionally, we plan to collaborate with the Malaysian cultural and educational sectors to launch an optoelectronic technology engineer training program,” he added.

Liew announced this on Monday, stating that arrangements would be made as soon as possible for representatives and leaders of Huangjin Optoelectronics to visit Sabah for in-depth inspections and exchanges to explore capacity cooperation between the two regions.

He made these remarks in Shenzhen, where he and Xiang Hongfu, chairman of Shenzhen Huangjin Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd., officially signed the MoU at the company.

Xiang is also an expert of the Shenzhen LED Industry Standard Alliance Committee, President of the Shenzhen Branch of the Guangdong Provincial Association of Enterprise Innovation and Development, and Executive Chairman of the Guangdong Entrepreneurs Coaching Federation.

Shenzhen Huangjin Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd. is a high-tech enterprise focused on LED optoelectronic application integration. The company provides comprehensive solutions and product services to customers through four dimensions: design, manufacturing, implementation and service.

Huangjin Optoelectronics has independent R&D, design, manufacturing, and delivery departments, with two subsidiary production and testing plants in Shenzhen. Its main products are LED displays, LED lighting and cultural tourism lighting equipment, with an annual business scale of RMB 500 million.

Xiang pointed out that Huangjin Optoelectronics has formulated a Southeast Asia market strategy plan for 2024, deciding to establish an optoelectronic technology platform company in Malaysia. The company aims to cooperate “across sectors” with various industries and regions in Malaysia to deeply cultivate the Malaysian market.

“Huangjin Optoelectronics plans to develop the Malaysian platform company into the first local LED optoelectronic technology listed company in Malaysia within three years, allowing more people to enjoy advanced LED optoelectronic products and services,” said Xiang.

Liew also hopes to expedite and facilitate this series of capacity cooperation efforts to bring high-tech optoelectronic technology to Malaysia, especially to Sabah, thereby enhancing the local LED optoelectronic technical service level and genuinely boosting the related technology and service standards in Malaysia.

Representatives who witnessed the signing ceremony included Deng Wanqing, Executive President of the Shenzhen Public Security Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of Shenzhen Yilifeng Paper Packaging Co., Ltd.; Wang Man, Chairman of Hong Kong Xinghualou International Holdings Co., Ltd. and Kunshan Xinghualou Cultural Media Co., Ltd.; Xiang Zhengkai, General Manager of Shenzhen Huangjin Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.; and Die Bo, General Manager of the Southeast Asia Region of Shenzhen Huangjin Optoelectronics Technology Co., Ltd.