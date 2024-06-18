SESB using Smart Meter to record amount of electricity used

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Sabah Electricty Sdn Bhd (SESB) is currently in the process of using Smart Meter to record the amount of electricity used in each premises and residence.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau, said SESB had already opened a tender to invite qualified companies to make the initiative a success.

“The tender was opened on April 16 2024 and closed on June 12.

“At this point, the tender analysis process is taking place before it is presented to the Management Tender Committee and then to the Board’s Procurement and Finance Committee,” he said in a press release on Tuesday.

He said this when commenting on the recommendations of National Consumer Foundation of Malaysia (YPNM) Sabah chairman, David Chan.

According to Madius, David’s suggestion is appropriate because it has various benefits and advantages compared to the use of conventional meters.

“I would like to inform that SESB is indeed moving in that direction and hopefully all the processes that are being implemented will go smoothly,” he added.

Madius, who is Tuaran Member of Parliament, also encouraged members of the public and users to download and register the mySESB application on their mobile phones.

“Through this application, various services can be performed just from the tip of the finger.

“Among them, getting access to the latest bill statement as well as being able to make bill payments in person directly to the SESB system.

“Users can also get current information related to maintenance, complaints and check action status, apply for a new meter and many more,” explained Madius.

He said the mySESB service is an initiative to facilitate the customers to deal without having to attend a long line or crowded in counter or SESB kiosk.

“As of now, only 112,835 out of 696,711 SESB users have registered,” added Madius.