Swinburne Sarawak shines at ACP National Championship 2024

KUCHING (June 18): Lim Siang Yi, who studies multimedia design at Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus, excelled at the grand finale of the Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) National Championship 2024, clinching eighth place out of 30.

Prior to the grand finale, both her and Melody Lim Chia Chia, another multimedia design student, secured spots in the National Top 30 through their sheer talent and dedication, under the guidance and mentorship of their design lecturer Eunice Law Mei Yuan.

The grand finale, which took place at the Imperial Lexis Kuala Lumpur on May 25, marked the culmination of their incredible journey through several stages of the championship.

In a press release, Swinburne Sarawak said this prestigious event, organised by the Creative Cloud Community (CCC), was not just about creating impactful posters but also served as a springboard for students’ design careers.

This year, the theme was ‘Sustainability’, with EcoKnights being the client.

In Round 1, over 1,000 students nationwide competed in crafting a compelling poster using only Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator or InDesign, centred on the topic ‘Sustainable Lifestyle’.

Participants exercised time management skills – juggling classes, assignments and the competition – in order to balance their time over the course of two weeks.

In Round 2, held at Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation in Kuala Lumpur on April 27, participants were given the challenge of instantly creating a creative poster with the theme ‘Save Water, Save Earth’.

It was conducted without Internet access, adding a layer of difficulty as well as demanding students to solely rely on their design knowledge software expertise and prior preparation as it tested their creative problem-solving skills when under pressure.

Both Siang Yi and Melody rose to the occasion and showcased their design thinking and software mastery within the tight eight-hour timeframe.

Adding to the challenge, all participants who made it to the National Top 30 had to successfully complete the Adobe Certification test.

This additional hurdle ensured these top contenders not only possessed exceptional design skills, but also a deep understanding of the software that fuels their creativity.

Eunice said while the Swinburne Sarawak duo did not clinch a spot in the Top 3 and the chance to represent Malaysia in the USA, the competition served as a profound learning experience for them.

“It was a testament to the power of stepping beyond the classroom, textbooks and assignment.

“It solidified the importance of encouraging design students to embrace such opportunities. While trophies are coveted, the true rewards lie in the growth, exposure and experience that propel them towards becoming exceptional designers,” she remarked.

An added layer of prestige to the championship was the esteemed judging panel.

Round 1 saw the works evaluated by design luminaries Hans Lee (Cheil Malaysia), Jarrod Reginald (Chariot Agency) and Nik Radzi (Naga DDB Tribal Malaysia).

In Round 2, the participants had the honour of their works being judged by industry veterans Bert Monroy (Bert Monroy INC), John Bell (NextNow Digital LLC) and Shawnn Lai (Regional Creative Lead at Lazada Group).

“Having their work assessed by a distinguished group of design experts is an incredible opportunity for any aspiring creative,” said Eunice.

For more information, go to https://www.swinburne.edu.my/courses/design.