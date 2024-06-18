Telehealth service benefits Sabah remote communities

KOTA KINABALU (June 18): Measat Global Berhad (MEASAT), Malaysia’s rural broadband service provider, has teamed up with healthcare technology company Mudah Healthtech Sdn Bhd (Mudah Healthech) to offer the Sihat Xpress telehealth service in remote communities enabled by the CONNECTme NOW satellite broadband service.

To mark the partnership, the two companies introduced the initiative and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Kampung Togop Darat 1 in Ranau on May 16, the first rural Sihat Xpress site in Malaysia, serving as a Proof-of-Concept for improving rural healthcare through digital technology.

Through the MoU, MEASAT and Mudah Healthtech aim to provide digital healthcare services for up to one million Malaysians in unserved and underserved rural and remote communities nationwide, leveraging on close to 4,000 CONNECTme NOW hotspots located across rural Malaysia, supported by MEASAT’s expansive rural distribution network.

The MoU also sees the two companies committing to digitalise clinics with telehealth capabilities, enabling at least 1,000 doctors to support up to 2,000 Sihat Xpress rural telehealth kiosks to be rolled out at CONNECTme NOW sites within the next two years.

Via the Sihat Xpress initiative, villagers can currently use telehealth kiosks to conduct self-checking of their oxygen level, blood pressure and body temperature, besides consulting a doctor online on various non-emergency medical issues, such as minor illnesses and general health inquiries. Other health checks that may potentially be introduced in the future include blood glucose testing.

In the long term, the telehealth kiosks can be a viable solution for mitigating healthcare delivery concerns such as alleviating overcrowding and long wait times at healthcare facilities, improving health literacy in rural communities by providing educational content and reducing the incidence of non-communicable diseases by empowering residents to take control of their health with basic health screening and diagnostic tools that enable timely interventions.

MEASAT chief operating officer Yau Chyong Lim said as Malaysia’s rural broadband service provider, the collaboration with Mudah Healthtech for the Sihat Xpress rural telehealth initiative is part of their long-term effort to contribute to Malaysia’s national goals beyond providing telecommunications services.

“With CONNECTme NOW as an enabler, we empower rural entrepreneurship and connect residents to the digital economy via the KampungDigital365.com initiative.

“Here, we are enabling digital healthcare in rural areas for up to 1,000,000 unserved and underserved people through our CONNECTme NOW hotspots.

“Through digital healthcare, we aim to help reduce the healthcare delivery gap in remote communities, empowering rural residents to proactively monitor their health via routine checks and online consultations without spending time and money travelling long distances to a healthcare facility,” he said.

The Sihat Xpress initiative in rural areas is aligned with national goals to digitalise all healthcare facilities by 2030 to uplift service delivery and the potential implementation of telehealth as a cost-effective method to address gaps in high-quality healthcare delivery in remote areas besides collecting data to support public health planning to achieve better outcomes.

Mudah Healthtech chief executive officer Dato’ Dr Kantha Rasalingam said his side is is dedicated to revolutionising the way people access and manage their health.

He said their mission is to make healthcare more accessible, convenient and personalised for everyone, regardless of their location or socioeconomic status.

“We are pleased to partner with MEASAT to achieve further success for our mission. They are a likeminded partner with an equal conviction in the role of technology in empowering individuals, whether to take control of their health and wellbeing, or to achieve other goals.

“Through our innovative solutions, we aim to bridge the gap between healthcare providers and patients, offering seamless and integrated platforms that facilitate communication, collaboration and care delivery,” he said.

Acknowledging a healthcare service gap between urban and rural areas caused by uneven distribution of healthcare facilities, including digital facilities and services, the Federal Government seeks to enable equal access to quality healthcare services among the rakyat through policies like the 12th Malaysia Plan.

This is planned through the addressing of geographical challenges faced by residents in isolated regions who typically travel for hours to receive healthcare by increasing the number of healthcare professionals in remote areas and leveraging emerging technologies to digitalise healthcare services.

Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Assistant Minister Datuk Flovia Ng who officiated the MoU ceremony, added that the Sabah government welcomes initiatives from private companies, such as MEASAT and Mudah Healthtech, that can help improve healthcare outcomes among the people.

“We believe that telehealth services through Sihat Xpress have a role to play in addressing the lack of medical professionals in remote areas and help residents obtain medical advice more conveniently without travelling long distances.

“This is in line with our own efforts to send mobile laboratories to remote districts to conduct medical check-ups and our encouragement of integration and collaboration between the government, private sector and the public to increase awareness on healthcare and improve wellbeing,” she said.

Joy Yempios, one of the villagers from Kampung Togop Darat 1, said since their area received CONNECTme NOW satellite broadband service around three months ago, it has been easier for them to make contact with the outside world.

The 45-year-old mother of two said this has also facilitated the learning of her children who require the technology to attend classes and do their homework.

Before this, she said there was no network coverage whatsoever at the village and they had to travel some five kilometres away for it, even having to stay in their vehicles or under trees for shade.

On the Sihat Xpress telehealth service, Joy said the villagers are appreciative of the new initiative.

“With the new telehealth kiosk, it is easier for us to obtain health advice and services without having to go to the Ranau clinic as a charter service for a two-way trip from our village to the Ranau town costs around RM20.

“This new facility not only lessens our burdens in terms of travel costs, but we are also able to monitor our health such as blood levels through it. It has made our lives much easier,” she said.

Another villager, Sauni Sabin, 55, concurred that the CONNECTme NOW service has been benefitting folks at the village.

Sauni said aside from benefitting students, the improved internet coverage had also presented the villagers with new means of income such as e-commerce.

Commenting on the Sihat Express telehealth service, he said several villagers have been using the kiosk to good response by communicating with West Malaysia doctors who dispensed them medicine and helpful advice on their health issues.

“This is especially since before this, to go to the government hospital in Ranau from here would take around 30 minutes to an hour.

“Indeed, the CONNECTme NOW and Sihat Express initiatives have provided much benefits to the people of Kampung Togop Darat 1,” he said.