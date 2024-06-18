Time to reform paediatric surgery in Sarawak, says minister

MIRI (June 19): Now is the time to revolutionise paediatric surgery in Sarawak, as there is critical need for skills, knowledge and compassion in treating young patients, says Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

Citing a study, he said 526 brain and spine surgeries on children had been performed in Sarawak over the past three years.

“Notably, 47 per cent of these cases involved hydrocephalus, followed by trauma at 20 per cent, tumours at 13 per cent, infections at seven per cent, congenital issues six per cent, vascular problems at five per cent, and other conditions at two per cent.

“A striking 74 per cent of these surgeries involved emergencies, with 25 per cent of the cases originating from Miri.

“Hence, the primary goal of this course is to bridge the gaps in knowledge and practice across different regions, elevating the standard of paediatric neurosurgical care in Sarawak,” said Lee at the launch of the Global Paediatric Neurosurgery Outreach Educational Course here yesterday.

His text-of-speech was delivered by Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.

The four-day course, ending this Saturday, is run by Neurosurgery Miri, and supported by Sarawak government.

It is hosting more than 100 neurosurgery doctors from all over Malaysia and overseas.

Lee, the Senadin assemblyman, also stressed that by fostering collaboration and sharing expertise, this initiative could enhance the capabilities of local medical professionals, ensuring better outcomes for children and reducing the need for families to seek neurosurgical treatment that are far from home.

“In fact, this effort not only reduces the financial and emotional burden of families; it aims to make tangible impact on local healthcare. By empowering local practitioners with the latest techniques and knowledge it will lead to sustainable improvements in paediatric neurosurgical care.

“Additionally, this course establishes partnership between global and local health institutions, ensuring ongoing support and resources,” he said, describing community involvement as the key to educating them on paediatric neurosurgical conditions and raising awareness of the signs of neurological issues in children.

Meanwhile, national neurosurgeon Dr Albert Wong applauded doctors of Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for taking the initiative of doing neurosurgery service visit to Miri since 2018.

“In the past, patients of neurosurgery cases will need to fly from Miri to Kuching.

“This medical evacuation service was rather very expensive and the government spent about RM2 million annually for this (service). Thus, by having doctors doing neurosurgery visits to Miri Hospital, this helps tremendously in decreasing the transfer and enabled prompt treatment.

“It became significantly important during the Covid-19 pandemic. And even more so now that Miri has new Women and Children’s Hospital,” he said in his remark.

Dr Albert also said Dr Low Peh Hueh had been selected as the Ministry of Health’s Area of Interest (AOI) candidate for paediatric neurosurgery to further studies in paediatric neurosurgery for the next one and half years in the UK.

“This shall ensure Sarawak, and Malaysia as a whole, would get the best paediatric neurosurgery care in future.”