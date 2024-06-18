Trailer carrying liquid chemicals catches fire along Miri-Bintulu coastal road

MIRI (June 18): A trailer carrying 35 tonnes of liquid chemicals caught fire at the Miri-Bintulu coastal road at 12.30pm today.

No casualties were recorded in the incident, which destroyed 80 per cent of the trailer.

Batu Niah fire station chief Rary Binjai in a statement said the station received a call regarding the incident at 12.34pm.

“Upon receiving the call, a team was despatched to the scene. When they arrived at the scene at 12.45pm, they found a trailer transporting caustic soda liquid was on fire,” he said.

Rary said the team managed to control the flames at 1pm and the entire operation ended at 1.35pm.