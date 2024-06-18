Two in Sibu each jailed one year for breaking into eatery

SIBU (June 18): Two men were each sentenced to one year imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for breaking into an eatery.

Magistrate Oon Kork Chern convicted Zulkarnain Rosman, 28, and Nicholas Raju, 32, after they pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

The Section carries an imprisonment term between one year and 14 years, and may include whipping and a fine upon conviction.

Oon also ordered the jail sentence to run from the date of their arrest on June 12.

They committed the offence together with a third accused, who is underage, at an eatery at Medan Selera in Lebuh Tanahmas here between 5pm on June 9 and 5.30am on June 10 .

The third accused is still awaiting his probation report.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant arrived at the shop at 5.30am on June 10 and discovered that the roller shutter of the premises was open.

Upon inspection inside, she found various items such as chicken meat, a tray of eggs, stingray meat, instant coffee, canned drinks and coins totalling RM100 were missing.

She lodged a police report which led to the arrest of the accused on June 12 at Jalan Bukit Assek here.

The prosecution was conducted by Insp Kumareswaran Murugan while the accused were not represented.