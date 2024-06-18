Uggah: RM208.9 mln project to deepen Miri Port access, overcome shallow draft issue

KUCHING (June 18): Miri Port in Kuala Baram is poised to become a deep sea port capable of handling all types of cargo as well as cruise vessels following an RM208.9 million dredging project, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The Deputy Premier said the project, handed over to the contractor last month, marked another milestone for Miri Port Authority (MPA) to solve the longstanding shallow draft problem at Kuala Baram river mouth and included the construction of training bunds to deep water of over 25 metres.

“The concept of deepening of the access channel and the construction of training bunds has been applied in many parts of the world including Rotterdam in Netherlands, Miami in USA, Adelaide in Australia, and in Shanghai, China.

“In fact, some 22 years ago, Shanghai riverine ports faced similar problems like Kuala Baram delta, with shallow water depth and prohibitive maintenance exercise. With training bunds built since 2002 involving a total length of over 120km, the navigation depth at Shanghai access channel has been maintained and enhanced ports operations,” he said during MPA’s contract signing ceremony for the proposed dredging and associated works project at Batang Baram Delta, Miri here today.

Uggah, who is Infrastructure and Port Development Minister, said a joint venture between Shanghai port access channel development contractor China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) and Rimbun Prima Sdn Bhd (RPSB) has been appointed project contractor.

It will involve the construction of 12km training bunds (6km on each side) to enable effective flushing of the dredged channel.

He pointed out that the project is expected to be completed by March 2027.

“This dredging project will also greatly benefit the northern region of Sarawak by improving shipping efficiency due to the deeper access channel, and price of goods caused by shipping costs could also be lowered.

“It will also spur economic development and create more job opportunities in the northern region and bring about the development of other related infrastructure and amenities, improve the livelihood of the ‘rakyat’ in the region and contribute towards Sarawak’s economic growth,” he said.

Uggah also said other sectors of the economy such as shipbuilding, ship repairs, supply base, and others will also benefit.

“Miri Port will be able to contribute towards the state’s economic growth besides offering economic spin-offs to logistics and business distribution, warehouses, and so on.

“This project will stimulate more investment for Sarawak’s northern region where it will benefit and spur the activities of industries there such as shipbuilding and ship repair industries, oil palm industries, oil and gas industries, and the green energy at Miri and its surrounding areas in the near future,” he said.

At a press conference, Uggah said he hoped the contractors would be able to complete the project earlier than scheduled.

“The agreement here is that this project is to be completed in 33 months, but I hope that they can do it within 24 months as it will augur very well for us,” he said.

MPA chairman Datuk Paulus Palu Gumbang, CCCC managing director Ni Qing Jiu, and RPSB director Muhammad Iswandy Bujang signed the contract witnessed by Uggah.

Among those present were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Rosey Yunus; Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Datu Chiew Chee Yau; and MPA general manager Serawa Budol.