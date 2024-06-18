Unimas, youth group hold ‘Peace Walk’ for reconciliation

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 18): The International Peace Youth Group (IPYG) recently conducted a ‘Peace Walk’ with Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Around 150 participants joined the walk themed ‘Communication for Global Citizenship of Reconciliation and Tolerance’ to promote global peace transcending boundaries of nationality and ethnicity.

“I find this event even more meaningful being held in Sarawak, where we can show the rest of Malaysia how we can live harmoniously with each other, despite coming from different religious and ethnic backgrounds,” said Batu Kitang assemblyman Datuk Lo Khere Chiang, who joined the programme.

“Let us be fair to everyone. Be more understanding and always show kindness, tolerance, and respect to everyone. Let us show the love and encouragement to all those around us.”

He later donated RM1,000 to the organiser.

IPYG is an affiliate of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), a United Nations (UN)-linked non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The event held at Unimas was in connection with HWPL’s ‘11th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk’.

Other activities included yoga sessions as well as interactive booths run by various local NGOs, including Sarawak Eco Warrior.

Unimas student Ronieza Melah Francis said she truly enjoyed seeing genuine connections being formed among people from different backgrounds.

“It’s incredibly inspiring to see how shared goals and values can bring a diverse group of individuals together.

“Additionally, the creative and collaborative atmosphere at these events is always uplifting and motivating.”

Fellow student Muhammad Mokhlis Taipul Nizam added: “What stood out the most to me was the diverse group of people, Unimas students and those outside the campus, walking together.

“For me, it’s a heart-warming sight. Everyone was so supportive one another. This sense of community was the essence of this event.”

IPYG volunteer and Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) student Sarawak Amy Qhayreena Maey Raffy said her ‘Peace Walk’ experience was “something fresh”.

“All the participants, volunteers, and members of the organising team were full of positive energy, despite the morning downpour.

“Actually, the rain was a blessing – it eased us with cool weather for our walk!

“My favourite part of the event, besides the walk itself, was the yoga session.”

HWPL’s flagship event this year began on May 25 at the Peace Gate of Seoul Olympic Park in South Korea, which was sponsored by the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs of Korea.

The ‘Peace Walk’ programme was carried in some 50 countries and included many activities such as performances, video screenings, photo exhibitions, poster drawings, sports and games, bazaars, opening of volunteering opportunities, tree-planting, and ‘tree hugs’ – all oriented towards the objectives of peace, unity, and environmental well-being.

“The ‘Peace Walk’ in Malaysia, alongside similar events worldwide, serves as a powerful reminder that peace is achieved through collective action.

“The HWPL and IPYG continue to champion the cause of global peace, advocating for reconciliation, tolerance, and unity across all borders.

“The successful commemoration in Kota Samarahan reflects the commitment of local communities to these global ideals, fostering hope for a more peaceful and united world,” the organiser said in a statement.

This annual event commemorates the 2013 ‘Proclamation of Declaration of World Peace’ at the Peace Gate in Seoul Olympic Park, with 30,000 global youths advocating peace.

For more information, go to www.hwpl.kr.