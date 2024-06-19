AADK reports increase in drug-related cases in Sibu

SIBU (June 19): National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sibu reported that 204 people were under supervision for cases related to drugs as of May this year.

Sibu district officer Khalid Andong said this is a great increase from 138 people under supervision in 2023.

As of May this year also, Crime Investigation Department Sibu recorded 39 arrests for drug trafficking and 352 arrests for drug addiction.

“From the reports, drug issues in this country are showing an increase. The real power to fight against these drug issues is awareness of the danger of drugs and to choose not to use drugs.

“The anti-drug laws are needed, but choosing not to be involved in drugs is much more effective in this fight,” he said in his speech at the Sibu Free from Drugs Action Plan Workshop in Kingwood Hotel here today.

Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah was invited to grace the event.

Khalid, who is also chairman for Sibu One Stop Committee (OSC-MIDS) to address substance abuse, said the trend of drug abuse had now changed from use of conventional plant-based drugs such as cannabis, morphine and heroin to synthetic drugs that are more harmful.

“Another worrying aspect is the increased demand for synthetic drugs such as methamphetamine and there is a new psychoactive drug called New Psychoactive Substances (NPS) in the Asia market. In fact, there are hundreds of new psychoactive drugs in the world,” he said, adding drug abuse affects alertness on safety and mental health.

He suggested that OSC-MIDS create more awareness among the people to ensure that efforts to prevent abuse of drugs are effective, and enforcement and rehabilitation measures must also consider the changes in the trend related to drug issues.

Khalid supports the move by the government to invite non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the local community to be part of the fight against drug issues.

“Resolving drug issues and other social issues related to drugs cannot be the responsibility of the government alone, but requires support from everyone,” he said.