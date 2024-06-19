Attractive prizes up for grabs at Farley Sibu’s kids colouring contest

SIBU (June 19): Prizes worth RM20,000 await the top participants of a children’s colouring contest organised by Farley Sibu Supermarket.

The event is set to kick off at 7.30am this July 21, taking place at the compound of the supermarket at Jalan Salim here.

According to Farley human resources executive Sie Sing Ying, registration for the contest is free, but it is only open to children of Farley members.

“There will be three categories: Category A for children aged 10 to 12, Category B for those aged 7 to 9, and Category C for those aged 5 to 6.

“The winner, and the first and second runners-up of each category, will receive a hamper worth RM500, RM400 and RM300, respectively, along with a bicycle and trophy,” she said during a press conference here yesterday.

She added that 10 hampers worth RM170 each would be given as consolation prizes in all categories, as well as 10 hampers worth RM110 each to selected participants.

“Every contestant will be given a souvenir for participation,” she said, adding that Danone Dumex was the main sponsor of the contest.

To join, register online by scanning the QR code that can be accessed on Farley Sibu Facebook page, or register manually at Farley Sibu card counter, or on the day of the contest.

Also present at the press conference were Farley Sibu Supermarket manager Yeo Soon Teck and Farley Sibu Café manager Wong Siong Ming.