Bau cat beheader who threatened to kill mum gets 4 1/2 years’ jail in total

KUCHING (June 19): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 33-year-old man to a total of four years and six months in jail for beheading a cat and threatening to kill his mother last month.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid convicted Jefrie Drahman on his own guilty plea to a charge under Section 428 of the Penal Code for committing mischief by killing a cat and another under Section 506 of the Penal Code for threatening to kill his mother.

For the first offence, Jefrie was sentenced to 18 months in jail, while for the second offence he was jailed for three years.

Musli also ordered for Jefrie’s jail sentences to run concurrently.

Both offences were committed at a house in Kampung Keranji, Bau here at 12.40pm on May 15.

Based on the facts of the case, Jefrie returned home and suddenly killed his uncle’s cat by beheading it with a butcher’s knife.

He then threatened to kill his 70-year-old mother while showing her the beheaded cat’s carcass.

Fearing for her safety, his mother lodged a police report which led to his arrest on the same day.

It is understood that he tested positive for drugs.

Deputy public prosecutor Norshafatihah Nor Azmi handled the prosecution while Jefrie did not have legal representation.

The case was investigated by Sgt Mohammad Asfia Ilias.