Bowler Sin Li Jane makes history as first M’sian to win US Women’s Open

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19 (Bernama) — National bowler Sin Li Jane made history by becoming the first Malaysian to win the US Women’s Open at Royal Pin Woodland, Indianapolis on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old produced a brilliant performance to claim the title after defeating Latvian Diana Zavjalova 226-214 in the stepladder final.

The result saw Li Jane becoming the second Asian to win the tournament after Shinobu Saitoh of Japan in 1982.

The tournament was first introduced in 1949 and the previous best achievement by a Malaysian bowler was through Datuk Shalin Zulkifli who finished third in the 2008 edition.

As the champion, Li Jane took home a cash prize of US$60,000 (about RM282,900) in addition to the green championship jacket and trophy, while the runner-up received US$30,000 (about RM141,500). — Bernama