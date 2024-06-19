Build infrastructure before getting investors to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (June 19): The opening of the 10,000-acre New Industrial Park in Kimanis is timely to provide a suitable area for interested investors in the state.

Qhazanah Sabah Berhad (QSB) chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob who welcomed the state government’s efforts, said it was in line with the State Government’s commitment expressed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor that there should be another new industrial park.

“For me, Kimanis is a strategic area and after this the focus should also be on creating new industrial parks in other districts such as in Kota Belud, Kudat or on the east coast such as in Lahad Datu.

“To attract investors to this state, we as the State Government or agencies must provide an organised industrial site. It means that the 10,000-acre area is not enough because we need more investors to come to Sabah.

“Nevertheless, we must provide infrastructure, especially road network, water and electricity supply and telecommunication systems, fiber optic or internet and so on,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yusof, who is also Sindumin assemblyman, said this when commenting on Sabah Invest Berhad deputy chairman George Wong’s statement that the State Government had recently approved the opening of 10,000 acres of Sabah’s largest industrial site in Kimanis.

He said this industrial park needs to be divided according to clusters and zones with a certain area so that when bringing investors to Sabah, they can be offered where they will invest according to the type of investment and industry they bring.

Yusof said the approach of other countries such as Vietnam should be emulated which provides road infrastructure, water supply, electricity, lots and specific loans for investors according to the type of industry they bring such as tourism, manufacturing and the oil and gas industry.

Therefore, he suggested the creation of a special committee involving relevant government-related companies (GLCs) such as QSB, Sedco and Sawit Kinabalu as well as related GLCs.

He said relevant state departments or agencies such as the Public Works Department, Sabah State Water Department, Telekom and telecommunication companies must be involved in providing infrastructure.

“So we have a system that attracts these investors and we also provide some incentives such as giving offers according to the type of industry, giving land at a reasonable or cheap price at the initial stage so that they can make a profit.

“The old concept of getting new investors before building infrastructure need to change,” he said.