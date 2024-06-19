Chinese Premier Li Qiang accorded official welcoming ceremony at Dataran Perdana

PUTRAJAYA (June 19): Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia, was given an official welcoming ceremony at Dataran Perdana, here today.

Li, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for his maiden visit to the country since assuming the post in March last year, was received by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim upon his arrival at the venue at 9.30 am, before the national anthems of both countries were played.

Li then inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 members of the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Also present at the ceremony were both Deputy Prime Ministers, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, cabinet ministers, foreign diplomats and senior government officials.

Li and Anwar then held a meeting to discuss bilateral relations between Malaysia and China and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interests.

The two leaders will also witness the exchange of several Memorandums of Understanding and agreements in various areas of cooperation including digital economy, green development, tourism, housing and urbanisation development, higher education, science and technology and the export of agricommodities to China.

Li arrived at the Bunga Raya Complex in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang at 8.44 last night.

In 2023, China remains Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years since 2009, with a trade volume of RM450.84 billion (US$98.90 billion). – Bernama