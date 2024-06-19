CHPS Mile 4 1/2, SMK Kuching High triumph at Kuching Division Wushu Tournament

KUCHING (June 19): Chung Hua Primary School (CHPS) Mile 4 1/2 and SMK Kuching High were crowned as the overall champions of the primary schools and secondary school sections of the Kuching Division Wushu Tournament that ended at Sungai Apong Basketball Court on Monday.

The three-day competition organised by Jun Lun Professional Wushu Training Centre and sanctioned by Wushu Federation of Sarawak (WFS) saw the participation of 140 athletes from 22 primary schools, 14 secondary schools and two kindergartens.

CHPS Mile 4 1/2 beat 21 other schools when they captured 20 gold, 12 silver and 12 bronze medals as well as one fourth placing.

Coming in second were CHPS No. 3 with 12 golds, six silvers and two bronzes plus three fourth placing while CHPS No. 6 were third with four golds, nine silvers and three bronzes plus one fourth placing.

The fourth and fifth positions were occupied by SJK Chung Hua Bako (3-4-2) and CHPS No.5 (3-1-1) respectively.

Star performers for CHPS Mile 4 1/2 included three golds each from Janessa Chong Ming Zhen, Bryan Wee Hao Quan and Jayson Chong Jie Sheng while Crystal Wee and Ashley Ong Yee Ern bagged two golds each.

The top two teams in the kindergarten section were Tadika Trinity Methodist who won one gold medal and Tadika Q-Dees Kuching with one silver, one bronze and one fourth placing.

Whereas in the secondary schools section, SMK Kuching High topped the 14-team competition with eight golds, one silver and two bronzes with one fourth placing.

Ashley Yong starred for SMK Kuching High when she bagged gold in female nanquan, female optional nandao and female optional nangun.

Evalyn Hellyson was equally impressive with golden performances in Girls Group E 32-style taijiquan, changquan basic and gunshu basic.

Other gold medals were contributed by Siau Xin Yuan (female traditional fist, female traditional short weapon) while Elicia Hellyson won a silver in the female traditional short weapon and a bronze in the female traditional fist.

Meanwhile Angus Tan Yan Hong of SJK Sungai Apong (3 silvers) and and Lim En Chee of CHPS No. 3 (2 golds, 1 silver) were named the best boy athlete and best girl athlete in the primary schools section.

The best boy athlete and best girl athlete were Hong Wu Kang of SMK Sungai Tapang (3 golds) and Amber Tan Ling Xin of SMK Bandar Kuching No. 1 (3 golds).