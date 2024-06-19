Civil servant to be charged for corruption

TAWAU (June 19): A civil servant will be charged in the Sessions Court here for abusing her position to obtain two procurements for the rental of photocopiers and the installation of sinks and plumbing work amounting to approximately RM40,000.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the female suspect, in her 50s, was nabbed after she gave her statement at the MACC office in Tawau at around 11am on Wednesday.

She will be brought to the Tawau Corruption Special Sessions Court on July 20.

According to the sources, in 2020, the suspect used her position as an Administrative Assistant (Clerical/Operations) to get a bribe by inviting a company to provide photocopying and copy printer rental services worth about RM20,000 while the work was done by the suspect herself.

In the same year, the suspect was also suspected of using her position to select a company in which her husband has an interest for the installation of sinks, pipes and other works which were worth around RM20,000.

Sabah MACC director Datuk S. Karunanithy confirmed the arrest and said the suspect would be charged under Section 23 (1) of the MACC Act 2009.