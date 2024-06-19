DBKU to form councils representing youth, children, elderly for SUF initiatives

KUCHING (June 19): Three councils representing the youth, children and elderly under the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will be established to articulate their proposals for the upcoming Sarawak Urban Forum (SUF) scheduled for September, said Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.

In saying this, the state Deputy Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications emphasised the representative councils are to ensure interactions between these demographic groups and the management of DBKU.

“These groups will function akin to councillors and hold discussions or meetings at DBKU to propose initiatives for the benefits of their respective demographics.

“We need their perspectives on establishing facilities for the improvement of their groups,” he said when met by reporters during Majlis Ibadah Qurban at Tebingan BGS (Boyan, Gersik, Sourabaya) in Kampung Sourabaya Ulu here yesterday.

Regarding SUF, Dr Abdul Rahman mentioned it will involve the participation of councillors from city councils, municipal councils and district councils throughout Sarawak.

“We are expecting nearly 1,000 councillors to join,” he disclosed.

According to him, this first edition of SUF follows the fifth Malaysian Urban Forum held last year at Hikmah Exchange Event Centre (HEEC) as well as the World Urban Forum.

He furthered explained the SUF aimed to ensure all urban, town and district developments are implemented according to national and international standards.

“We want to make sure that we can take part in the efforts currently being undertaken by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef), which is to make our city child-, handicapped- and elderly-friendly,” he explained.