Deputy Minister: Royalty to be among thousands attending 27th Rainforest World Music Festival

KUCHING (June 19): Members of the royal family will be among the thousands of festival goers descending on Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) in Santubong for the 27th edition Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) which kicks off on June 28, said Dato Sebastian Ting.

The Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah are expected to attend the renowned international music festival, which is headlined by award-winning Japanese artiste Kitaro this year.

“I understand that the Sultan of Selangor will be here. As far as we know it has been confirmed already. I was also told that the Sultan of Perak might be joining us as well.

“In addition, we will also have ambassadors coming over to be with us at the festival this time around,” he told a press conference after officiating the RWMF Sponsors Appreciation Day here today.

He was asked to comment on whether members of the royal family were confirmed to be attending RWMF.

Earlier this month, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah had told reporters that SCV was undergoing upgrading of its facility in preparation to welcome prominent guests and members of the royal family to the three-day festival.

He said the upgrading works involved the construction of a two-tier seating space for distinguished guests and a separate waiting area for technician crew and performers, as well as new cubicles to be installed behind the stage.

“Previously, the VIP area was small, but now it’s quite spacious, and we know that many VVIPs are coming this year and it seems like the preparations are quite good, with facilities like toilets in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor said the upgrading works at SCV has since been completed.

“You will see a VIP grandstand where we can accommodate our VVIPs very comfortably.

“Furthermore, from this point onwards, those who are organising events SCV will have a better stand for their VIPS as well,” she said.

Asked if festival goers would have to adhere to royal protocol, Sharzede said while RWMF is a non-protocol event, security will definitely be tight with the protocol unit and police present to monitor the surroundings.

“Security is definitely our top priority in all our events all these years. But with higher profile guests coming in, that would definitely be our top security.

“We even have canine guards on patrol every year to make sure the safety and security of our festival goers,” she said.