Don’t rely on old machineries for new road construction projects, Uggah tells contractors

KUCHING (June 19): Contractors have been advised not to rely on old machineries when undertaking new road construction projects.

In saying this, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said old machineries are subjected to frequent breakdowns and would result in project delays due to repair works or having to wait for the spare parts to arrive.

“When this happens, it results in unnecessary delays and the people will question the integrity and seriousness of the contractor in delivering their project on time when their machines suffer frequent breakdowns,” he said.

He was speaking at a gathering at Rumah Kelimbang, Penyulok in Betong, held in connection with the launching of earth-breaking work to upgrade the Penyulok/ Nanga Penebak/ Ulu Penebak roads in Ulu Layar in Betong today.

The RM15.3 million road upgrading project that is expected to be completed in 18 months’ time, will turn the 4.829km stretch of road into JKR modified R1 standard road with the installation of solar powered street lightings.

Also present at the gathering were Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu and Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak director Dr Cassidy Morris.

Uggah, who is Sarawak Minister of Infrastructure and Port Development, further stressed that JKR which had been entrusted to monitor the construction process would be very strict in its project monitoring.

“The department will not hesitate to terminate the contract of those contractors failing to adhere to the work plan, scope and completion schedule.

“This is to prevent the project from being delayed or becoming critically delayed project,” he said, adding that this would consequently lead to people blaming the government and the elected representatives for the delays.

He also called upon landowners not to allow any petty issues to stand in the way of the construction.

“Wherever possible, resolve them with your JKR office. Otherwise, consult your elected representatives before resorting to any extreme measures,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dr Richard in his speech earlier said the upgrading work was part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure in the rural areas, and also advised the contractors to complete them as scheduled, based on the work scope.