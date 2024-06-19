Druggie in Kuching gets 5 years’ jail, caning for drug abuse

KUCHING (June 19): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 39-year-old habitual user to five years in jail and one stroke of the rotan after he pleaded guilty to methamphetamine and amphetamine abuse.

Judge Musli Ab Hamid imposed the sentence against Abdul Raziq Abdull Talip, who was charged under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (DDA), which is punishable under Section 39C(1)(b) of the same Act.

Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952 provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years in prison, or both, while Section 39C (1)(b) of the same Act carries an imprisonment term of up to seven years and not more than three strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

In passing the sentence, Musli also ordered Abdul Raziq to undergo supervision for two years after serving his custodial sentence.

Abdul Raziq committed the offence at the Kuching District Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 1.35pm on Feb 25.

He has two previous convictions for the same offence framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the DDA 1952 in 2022 and 2023.

The case was handled by DPP Norshafatihah Nor Azmi while Abdul Raziq was unrepresented by legal counsel.