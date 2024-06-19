Elderly man reported missing while foraging for vegetables in Serian forest

KUCHING (June 19): An 88-year-old man is feared to have gone missing after failing to return home since Monday (June 17) from foraging for vegetables in a forest near Kampung Taee at Jalan Baki-Riih in Serian.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesperson, the incident was reported at 8.09am today.

“The victim, identified as Asui Langgang, left the house at around 9am on June 17 using a motorcycle to look for vegetables in the forest, but failed to return home that day.

“The initial search carried out by the victim’s family members and villagers only found the victim’s motorcycle,” the spokesperson said.

The search-and-rescue (SAR) operation was launched today within a 2km radius from where the motorcycle was found.

“The SAR operation involves the police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Rela Corp, the Bomba K9 Unit as well as villagers,” said the spokesperson.