Fire destroys motorcycle in Sibu

SIBU (June 19) A motorcycle was destroyed after it caught fire in Jalan Berjaya here last night.

In a statement, the Sibu Central fire station said they were notified about the incident at 11.22pm and a team of firefighters rushed to the location.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire involved a motorcycle which was about 80 per cent destroyed,” the statement said.

It said no injuries or casualties were reported during the incident.

It said the firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at around 11.30pm, and conducted overhaul works to ensure that no remnants of fire were left at the scene.

The operation ended at 11.50pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.