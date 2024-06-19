Kelantan Speaker declares vacant Nenggiri seat held by ex-Bersatu man who backed PM

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): The Nenggiri state seat is confirmed vacant starting today, said Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.

He said the decision was made after the Kelantan State Assembly received a written notice under clause (3) of Article 31A of the State Constitution from Nenggiri assemblyman Mohd Azizi Abu Naim on June 13.

He said apart from that, Bersatu on June 12 also informed that Mohd Azizi’s Bersatu membership had been revoked and subsequently the seat is vacant.

“Therefore, I declare in accordance with Clause 1 Article 31A that there is an unexpected vacancy in the Nenggiri state seat represented by Mohd Azizi,” he said in a special press conference at his office at Kota Darul Naim Complex, here, today.

Mohd Amar said according to Clause 4(4) Article 31A, the vacant seat must be filled within 60 days from the date EC (Election Commission) receives the vacancy notice. ― Bernama