Lorry owner fined RM25,000 for illegal possession of timber in Sibu

SIBU (June 19): A lorry owner was fined RM25,000 in default three months’ jail by the Sessions Court today after he pleaded guilty to illegal possession of 1,116 pieces of forest produce timber logs.

Tou Tai Ling, 56, was charged under Section 96(1) of the Forests Ordinance 2015 (Chapter 71) read together with Sections 96(2), 98, 99, and 79 of the same Ordinance.

The Section provides for a fine of between RM25,000 and RM150,000, or up to five years’ jail, or both upon conviction.

He paid the fine.

Tou was also required to pay a sum of not less than 10 times the value of the forest produce to the government.

Judge Marutin Pagan ordered he pay RM11,160 to the Sarawak government pursuant to Section 96(3) of the Forests Ordinance 2015.

Tou was charged with illegal possession of 1,116 pieces of forest produce timber logs onboard a lorry at 8.53am on April 23, 2019 at Jalan University.

According to the facts of the case, a team of forest officers from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation Sibu Regional Office in cooperation with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) was jointly conducting a patrol operation at Jalan Teku.

They found Tou, who was assisted by three workers, using his lorry to transport the forest produce.

The transportation of the forest produce was done without any permit or licence from the Forest Department Sarawak.

All physical exhibits were forfeited to the prosecution pursuant to Section 79 of the Forest Ordinance.

Prosecuting officers Hambali Amin and Paddril Peter, as well as deputy public prosecutor Ronald Hardin handled the prosecution.

Tou was represented by counsels Jacquelyn Hii and Stephanie Lau.