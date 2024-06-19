Members of the public find final Belaga longboat capsize victim’s body

BINTULU (June 19): The second and final missing victim of a capsized longboat in Long Menjawah, Sungai Rajang, Belaga was found this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said members of the public discovered 30-year-old Rhuban Apparoo’s body on the third day of the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

He was from Sungai Karangan, Padang Serai, Kedah.

Yesterday, the body of 36-year-old Balavishnu Permaloo was recovered.

“At 8.22am, Bomba received a call from the police that the second victim had been found by members of the public.

“Bomba went to the location where the body was found, downstream from Rumah Kejaman Neh Long Liten, 18km from where the longboat sank,” Bomba said in a statement.

The body was brought to Belaga wharf using a police boat and then handed over to Belaga police for further action.

Both victims went missing on Sunday after the longboat they were travelling in capsized due to strong currents in Long Menjawah.

Bomba said there were five people on board the ill-fated longboat when the incident occurred around 4pm.

Three of those on board, one of whom was the skipper, managed to swim to safety.