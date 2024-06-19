Miri music studio donates RM3,330 for SCCS’ Go Bald campaign

MIRI (June 19): T Home Music Studio donated RM3,330 in supporting the Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society’s (SCCS) ‘Go Bald’ campaign.

Studio founder and trainer Yap Yau Fung, who handed the donation to SCCS’ liaison officer and volunteer Jocelyn Hee, said the donation was initiated by her students’ parents with the intention of raising a small amount in solidarity for children with cancer.

“Considering the number of students we have is 70, the donation of more than RM3,000 is overwhelmingly positive,” said Yap.

She expressed appreciation to the supportive parents for their donations to support the cause.

Meanwhile, ahead of the ‘Go Bald’ campaign on June 16, some 70 of the studio’s dancers delivered a performance at Permaisuri Imperial City Mall.