Moral uplifting society in Kapit holds gathering for committee members

KAPIT (June 19): The Che Quan Khor Moral Uplifting Society held a gathering at its hall along Jalan Padang Sukan here on Monday evening to celebrate the ‘Duan Wu’ (Dumpling Festival), Parents Day and the birthday of members whose birth months fall on the first half of the year.

It was organised by the Youth and Women wings of the society and attended by the committee members of all wings.

Angpows (red cash packets) were presented to five most senior members.

Organising chairperson Tan Soh Huong, the women’s chief of the organisation, thanked the organising committee as well as the adviser and sponsors for their donation of food and cash for the buffet dinner, angpows, birthday cake and prizes for lucky draws.