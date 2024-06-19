M’sian GoodMorning Global’s product expands to Oman

KUALA LUMPUR (June 19): Malaysian biotechnology company GoodMorning Global, known for its main product GSure – a plant-based complete nutritional formula with a low Glycemic Index (GI) – has officially sent the product to Oman, further solidifying its influence in the global halal food and biotechnology sector.

This marks a huge milestone for the company as GSure is thought to be the first low GI plant-based complete nutritional functional drink in the region.

GoodMorning Global Group chief executive officer Dr Charles Cheng Fang Chin expressed confidence in entering the Middle Eastern market and aims to boost the group’s foreign sales to 30 per cent in the next three to five years, with 20 to 25 per cent of those sales coming from the Middle East.

At the launch of GSure’s first batch in the Middle East, which took place at the GoodMorning Global headquarters, Cheng mentioned the group’s goal to create a sustainable ecosystem through new biotechnology and healthcare, further improve the health of people and create values for shareholders.

“By exporting our goods to Oman, we hope to get into the markets of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and work together with other Muslim markets around the world.

“This is in line with the policy of the Madani government to support the halal industry and Malaysia’s halal food exports to the world,” he said.

The first container of GSure is set to arrive in Oman by mid-2024. It is the first low-GI plant-based cereal product in the region to be halal-certified from Malaysia, a move that Middle Eastern consumers are likely to appreciate.

The launch ceremony was attended by the Deputy Head of Representation at the Oman Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Mohamed Najeeb Saleh Al Bulushi and Dr Faizal Hamid from the Malaysian Bioeconomy Development Corporation.

Cheng also highlighted their commitment to world sustainability, unveiling a 50-year plan to help reach United Nations Sustainable Development Goals which includes eradicating hunger, ensuring food security and tackling climate change.

The company’s founder and executive chairman Dato Dr Lim Sin Boon said the sale to Oman was the first step into the Middle Eastern market, adding that the company plans to grow in the Gulf states soon.

“By putting out a pilot product, it is believed that GSure will quickly enter the market and expect growth in sales,” he said.

GoodMorning Global has been around for 16 years, promoting plant-based alternative foods through biotechnology to cut down greenhouse gas emissions by shortening industrial supply chains, as well as investing in natural-based bioprocessed active ingredients to ensure food security for all.