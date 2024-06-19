New village headmen in Bario receive appointment letters

MIRI (June 19): Samson Bala Pelaba and Julinee Aling have been appointed as the village headman for Kampung Pa Umor and the Penan village of Long Beruang, respectively.

Their appointments were announced by Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Gerawat Gala in a post on Facebook today.

They received their appointment letters in Bario, with Gerawat, who is Mulu assemblyman, on hand to witness together with Pemanca Nawan Luhat, Pemanca Caleena Lalleng and Penghulu Willie Wing.

At the same function, Gerawat presented minor rural project allocations to six recipients.

The beneficiaries were JKKK Kampung Ulung Palang B (RM14,000), Miri Bario Single Mothers Association (RM10,000), BEM Bario District (RM5,000), Bario Sub-District Office Social Committee (RM6,900), and JKKK Kampung Long Lubang (RM10,000).

He later took part in a dialogue with the local community on the continuation of individual lot surveys of their Native Customary Rights land under Section 19 of the Sarawak Land Code for the issuance of land title.

Gerawat, accompanied by Rurum Kelabit Sarawak president Datuk Dr Philip Raja, also visited the local Muslim community in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.